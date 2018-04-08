Sun April 08, 2018
Sports

AFP
April 8, 2018

Man City bid to seal Premier League title

MANCHESTER: Manchester City can become English champions for the fifth time if they beat bitter rivals Manchester United on Saturday, with Pep Guardiola´s claim he was offered Paul Pogba in January adding spice to the occasion. A City side that has lost just once in the league will seal the title earlier than any side in Premier League history unless Jose Mourinho´s side can throw a spanner in the works at the Etihad Stadium. Fans braved rain and cold winds to gather at pop-up bars around the ground to watch famous City wins over United in years gone by along with highlights of a record-breaking season shown on a big screen.

