Man City bid to seal Premier League title

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MANCHESTER: Manchester City can become English champions for the fifth time if they beat bitter rivals Manchester United on Saturday, with Pep Guardiola´s claim he was offered Paul Pogba in January adding spice to the occasion. A City side that has lost just once in the league will seal the title earlier than any side in Premier League history unless Jose Mourinho´s side can throw a spanner in the works at the Etihad Stadium. Fans braved rain and cold winds to gather at pop-up bars around the ground to watch famous City wins over United in years gone by along with highlights of a record-breaking season shown on a big screen.
MANCHESTER: Manchester City can become English champions for the fifth time if they beat bitter rivals Manchester United on Saturday, with Pep Guardiola´s claim he was offered Paul Pogba in January adding spice to the occasion. A City side that has lost just once in the league will seal the title earlier than any side in Premier League history unless Jose Mourinho´s side can throw a spanner in the works at the Etihad Stadium. Fans braved rain and cold winds to gather at pop-up bars around the ground to watch famous City wins over United in years gone by along with highlights of a record-breaking season shown on a big screen.
Comments