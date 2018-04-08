PFF starts scrutiny process for National Challenge Cup

LAHORE: The Pakistan Football Federation has started a scrutiny process of the teams participating in the National challenge Cup 2018. The tournament is going to be held after the gap of 2 years from April 20 to May 10 in Karachi and will be participated by 24 top teams of Pakistan. General Secretary PFF Ahmed Yar Lodhi informed that Pakistan Border, Pakistan Army and Ordnance Factory Football teams have been scrutinized. The scrutiny of teams has become more vital with an objective to maintain the record of the teams and players. Another factor which is important in the backdrop of scrutiny is that certain changes in teams have taken place during past 3 years in which football remained halted. PFF Director Competition Sajjad Mehmood has said that the process of scrutiny for the teams to participate in National Challenge Cup 2018 will also help in setting a bar & equal standard. Most of the participating teams of Cup will also be a part of the biggest football event, Pakistan Premier League, of the country which will start in October this year. For better preparation of their players Pakistan Army, Pakistan Air Force, Ashraf Sugar Mills, KPT, Asia Sugar Mills and Pakistan Navy have already launched their training camps under the supervision of their experienced coaches.