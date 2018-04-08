Arnold named Director of Lankan League

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has appointed former cricketer Russel Arnold as the Director of Lankan Premier League (LPL) tournament that will get underway in August this year. SLC has been laying the groundwork for the tournament since November last year. The 44-year-old Arnold, who lives in Sydney since his international retirement in 2007, has a tough task at his hand after Sri Lanka’s initial franchise-based tournament - Sri Lanka Premier League - failed to flourish and was cancelled after 2012.