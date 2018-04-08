Sun April 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

A
Agencies
April 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Arnold named Director of Lankan League

Arnold named Director of Lankan League

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has appointed former cricketer Russel Arnold as the Director of Lankan Premier League (LPL) tournament that will get underway in August this year. SLC has been laying the groundwork for the tournament since November last year. The 44-year-old Arnold, who lives in Sydney since his international retirement in 2007, has a tough task at his hand after Sri Lanka’s initial franchise-based tournament - Sri Lanka Premier League - failed to flourish and was cancelled after 2012.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar