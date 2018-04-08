Unfancied Malaysian stuns cycling world champion

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BRISBSANE: Cycling sprint world champion Matt Glaetzer said he felt embarrassed after he was dumped out in the early stages at the Commonwealth Games in front of a shocked Australian crowd on Saturday.
Glaetzer was the hero on Friday when he romped to gold in the men´s keirin, but less than 24 hours later he was stunned by Malaysia´s Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom, who came a lowly 34th at the recent world championships. Glaetzer, 25, a hot favourite for sprint gold on Australia´s Gold Coast, had qualified fastest and set a Commonwealth Games record of 9.583 seconds in the process.
But he tumbled out at the 1/8 finals stage, pipped by 0.024sec to the line by Sahrom, who went on to finish a whisker outside the medals in fourth. Sprint gold went to the New Zealander Sam Webster, who celebrated by lifting his black bike over his head and high into the air.
