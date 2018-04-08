‘Issues of people ignored for 70 years’

Lahore : There is a need to highlight the issues of the common man who has been ignored for the last 70 years since the creation of Pakistan.

Noted lawyer Saad Rasool said this during the inaugural ceremony of a non-government organisation. He said the issues of the common man were linked with the state institutions.

He also said there was a need of institutions for effective lobbying in favour of Pakistan at the international level.”

Former Islamabad IG Chaudhry Iftikhar said the people in CMI had the expertise and dedication to the cause. “They will resolve the issues of the common man through this platform,” he added.

Former Punjab Governor Khalid Maqbool stressed the need for remembering the sacrifices of the Pak Army in making Pakistan prosperous. He lamented corruption and bad governance.

“The CMI will prove the best platform for raising voice of the common man,” he said.

The CMI is a non-profit and non-partisan organisation which aims to bridge the gap between the common people of Pakistan and the leaders who design policies.