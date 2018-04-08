PU ICS graduates awarded degrees

LAHORE : The second degree-awarding ceremony of Punjab University’s Institute of Communication Studies (ICS) was held on Saturday.

In the ceremony, 360 students of various disciplines, including BS (Hons), MSc (Morning, Replica,), MSc Development Journalism, MSc Film & TV, MPhil Research Track and MPhil Professional Track were awarded degrees while 35 distinguished graduates were awarded PU ICS and Maulana Zafar Ali Khan medals. Punjab Finance Minister Dr Ayesha Ghaus Pasha was the chief guest while PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zakria Zakar, noted journalists Hamid Mir, Dr Mujahid Ali Mansoori, Dr Shafiq Jullandhry, Dr Mehdi Hassan, Dr AR Khalid, ICS incharge Dr Noshina Saleem, Prof Dr Rubina Zakir, Controller of Examinations Dr Sajid Rashid, other officials, students and their parents were present.

Dr Ayesha Ghaus Pasha congratulated the graduating students. She said the Pakistani youth was talented and added that they must play their role in meeting the challenges faced by the country.

She said Pakistan was passing through a difficult time due to internal and external challenges. She said Pakistan so far could not get a position and respect in the comity of nations which it really deserved given its geo-political location, minerals, wealth and human resource potentials.

Dr Muhammad Zakria Zakar advised the students to abide by the journalistic code of ethics in their professional lives. He appreciated the ICS administration for setting the new tradition of taking oath from the graduates.

Retired teachers who served ICS were presented special shields for their meritorious services for the institution.

Transfers: Dr Majeen Ur Rehman, Inspector General Police Pakistan Railways, issued a notification of transfers, postings of officers with immediate effect.

Muhammad Hassan Raza SSP Railway Multan Division has been transferred and posted as SP Lahore Division. Amjid Manzoor has been made Principal Railway Police Training School Walton Lahore, Baqir Mahu Din, SSP Sukkur, has been given additional charge of SP Railway Police Sukkur Division, DSP Niaz AShmad has been given additional charge of SP Railway Police Karachi Division, DSP Shahid Nawaz has been given additional charge of SP Multan and Malik Muhammad Attique has been directed to report to CPO Railway Lahore.