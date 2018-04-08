‘HEC to get Rs120b in budget’

LAHORE : Higher Education Commission (HEC) Pakistan Chairman Dr Mukhtar Ahmed has said the commission is likely to receive over Rs 120 billion in the upcoming federal budget.

Talking to reporters at an informal farewell meeting here on Saturday, he said the HEC had witnessed considerable increase in its budget over the years and added that from allocation of Rs 41 billion in 2012-2013 the last budgetary allocation for the commission stood at over Rs 107 billion. Dr Mukhtar said during his tenure, with the support of his team, he was able to transform the country’s tertiary education landscape with opening of new campuses in different far-flung areas of the country including AJK near the LOC and four in FATA and introducing demand-driven and Pakistan-centered research programmes at universities across the country.

The HEC chief went on to say that as part of its quality assurance drive, the commission had closed 480 MPhil and PhD programmes at different public and private universities and higher education institutions (HEIs). “However those who met the set standards and criteria were allowed to continue afterwards,” he said and added the commission strived to increase the tertiary education access rate in the country. “There is still lot to do as this stands at mere 10 percent today,” he added.

Dr Mukhtar said no country could progress without prioritizing education and added the government was striving hard in this direction. He said with the support of the government, the HEC was able to become a role model for many countries and today besides three African countries, one central Asian country had sought HEC’s help to uplift their tertiary education system. “This is a big achievement and all credit goes to my team and the government which fully supported the Commission all these years.” He said during his tenure he tried to restore the image of degrees of Pakistani universities and HEIs at international level. He added 1,518 scholars had proceeded abroad for pursuing overseas PhD scholarship programs in all major disciplines in the reputed universities of the world out of which 1,246 returned after completion of studies while 2515 scholars were awarded indigenous PhD scholarship in all major disciplines out of which 1,857 completed their studies.

He also said the HEC had awarded 1,000 scholarships to students of FATA and Balochistan for undergraduate studies and 200 scholarships were awarded for postgraduate studies during 2013-17. Dr Mukhtar further said the HEC had adopted a holistic approach for expansion and improvement of the sector through development of human resource, particularly focusing on areas of national importance, promotion of basic and applied research through enhancement of funding and facilities, ensuring quality of higher education at all levels with no compromise for any individual or institution.