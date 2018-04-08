Norway PM warns US protectionism may lead to regression, war

OSLO: Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg came down heavily on the increasing trade protectionist measures by US President Donald Trump’s administration, warning they might lead to “regression, war and conflict.”

“A global trade war and increasing protectionism are the last thing the world needs now,” Solberg said at her Conservative Party’s annual national conference in Gardermoen, north of Oslo.

The concern came after the United States unilaterally decided to levy massive tariffs on Chinese products, aiming to start a trade war.

Earlier this week, the US Trade Representative (USTR) proposed to impose an additional 25 percent tariff on 50 billion US dollars of imports from China. It was followed by Trump saying on Thursday that he has asked the USTR to consider slapping additional tariffs on Chinese products worth 100 billion dollars.

Solberg said the United States appeared to be “the biggest threat” to free trade while China was acting like one of the “foremost defenders”.