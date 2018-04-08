Peaty extends golden streak in the pool

GOLD COAST, Australia: England powerhouse Adam Peaty said he was “not happy” on Saturday despite extending his remarkable 100 metres breaststroke winning streak with his second straight gold in the swimming competition at the Commonwealth Games.

Peaty, 23, the Olympic, world and European champion, completed a four-year unbeaten cycle in his signature event but was left unsatisfied with his performance in the outdoor Gold Coast pool.

“I won but even though it’s a gold medal, four years undefeated and it kind of completed the circle, I’m not happy with that performance because it’s not the best version of me,” Peaty said.

“I just want to go out there in the 50m and try and get that better version.”

World record-holder Peaty’s time of 58.84secs was outside his Games record he set in the semi-finals.

Peaty remains unconquered in the 100m breaststroke since storming to gold at Glasgow four years ago.

The dynamic Englishman is bidding to become the first breaststroker to go under the 57-second mark in the 100m after shattering his own world record with 57.13sec in winning Olympic gold at Rio two years ago.

Team-mate James Wilby, who won the 200m breaststroke gold on Thursday, finished strongly for second in 59.43secs, with South Africa’s former world record holder Cameron van der Burgh third in 59.44secs.

Three Games records were smashed early on the third night of swimming with South Africa’s four-time butterfly world champion Chad le Clos becoming the first man to win three consecutive gold medals in the same event at the Commonwealth Games.

Le Clos swam a Games-record 1:54.00 in the 200m butterfly for his second gold of the meet, his sixth career Commonwealth win and 14th medal overall.

Only Australians Leisel Jones (100/200m breaststroke) and Petria Thomas (100m butterfly) have won three consecutive golds in the same event at the Commonwealth Games.

Le Clos, who famously toppled American Olympic legend Michael Phelps in the 200m butterfly at the 2012 London Olympics, previously won the gruelling Commonwealth event in Delhi and Glasgow.

Le Clos won the 50m fly on Friday, but his bid to win five more medals and become the all-time leading Games medallist fizzled out when he missed the podium in the 200m freestyle and the 4x100m free.

“That was my fastest ever 150 split and then I knew the race was over. Obviously it was painful but I wanted to just make sure I was comfortably winning,” he said.

“I heard the crowd pick up a bit so I thought they were catching me and I was nervous.”

Cate Campbell swam the third-fastest time in history to win the 50m freestyle in a Games record 23.78secs, edging out her sister Bronte and Canada’s Taylor Ruck who dead-heated for second.

Cate Campbell’s time was only 0.11secs outside Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom’s world record of 23.67 set at last year’s Budapest World Championships.

It’s been a barnstorming meet for Campbell, anchoring her team to a world record in the 4x100m freestyle relay and setting a new Games record in the 50m freestyle semi-finals.

Canada’s world record-holder Kylie Masse out-touched Australian rival Emily Seebohm to win a thrilling 100m backstroke final in a Games record 58.63secs.

Seebohm led down the final lap but Masse nudged her out of gold in a driving finish to the wall by three-hundredths of a second. Seebohm clocked 58.66secs with Taylor Ruck taking the bronze in 58.97.