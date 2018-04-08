Doctors express solidarity with Kashmiris

Islamabad: The doctors, nurses, paramedics and staff of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and the National Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine (NIRM) expressed solidarity with the Kashmir cause here Friday by holding a rally and a seminar, respectively.

Paramedics addressing the participants of the rally at PIMS vowed to have their voices heard at the forum of the United Nations, and to continue the fight for the right of the Kashmiris till grant of independence. The administrator of PIMS Dr. Amjad urged the UN to play a decisive role in having the matter settled, and to thereby put an end to the atrocities being unleashed on the people of Kashmir. The participants raised slogans in support of the Kashmir cause.