Acquisition of land for housing scheme approved

Islamabad: The Executive Committee of the Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation (FGEHF) on Friday approved acquisition of 88 kanals for construction of link road from Murree Expressway for Green Enclave, Barakahu housing scheme.

The Executive Committee of FGEHF met with Federal Secretary Housing Dr. Imran Zeb in chair decided to release Rs120 million to foundation’s joint venture partner M/s Green Tree to acquire the required land for construction of link road for the Green Enclave-one housing scheme for the federal government employees.

The Executive Committee on demand of the government employees also decided to open the membership of the FGEHF on the basis of age seniority for a period of 15 days.

The meeting also decided to hand over PC-1 for maintenance of sector G-13 to the Departmental Development Working Party and directed the already set up committee to complete work on finalizing PCI-1 for development of sector G-14 within 15 days.