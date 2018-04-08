Conference to discuss local bodies’ role in SDGs implementation

Islamabad : Elected representatives from across Pakistan, top government figures, foreign diplomats, policy strategists, social sector experts and other eminent personalities would come together at an international conference next week to bring to spotlight the crucial role local governments can play in the implementation of the sustainable development goals in the Asia and Pacific region, says a press release.

The three day-conference (April 10-12) themed ‘Think Globally, Act Locally – SDGs Implementation through Local Governments,’ is being organised by the United Cities and Local Government – Asia Pacific (UCLG-ASPAC) in collaboration with the local councils associations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

The conference is supported by Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

All the 121 heads of district governments in the four provinces of Pakistan and Islamabad Capital Territory (mayors, chairmen, chairpersons, nazims) have confirmed their participation for the event. In addition, 60 delegates from over a dozen countries worldwide including mayors of the cities of England, Russia, Turkey, China, Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Indonesia, Nepal and Afghanistan, directors of United Nations agencies, envoys of European Union and other regional and international cooperation agencies are scheduled to attend the conference.

Mayor of Jakarta (Indonesia), Hangzou (China), Tai pie (Taiwan), Jeju (Korea), Kazan (Russia), Fuzho (China) amongst others are attending the conference. Prime Minister of Pakistan Mr. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi would be presiding over the closing session on April 12.

The conference will discuss the important role of local governments in responding to Agenda 2030 and the challenges local governments face in the implementation, monitoring and financing the 17 Sustainable Development Goals. The conference will provide insights into best practices to serve as an opportunity to engage in constructive dialogue, form partnerships and create networks.