Interviews for top HEC post from 18th

Islamabad : The search committee for the appointment of the new Higher Education Commission chairman will begin interviewing candidates from April 18.

The interviews will continue for three days, claimed a relevant official. The top HEC office will fall vacant on April 15 at the end of the three-year term of the incumbent, Dr Mukhtar Ahmad.

After interviews, the search committee will recommend three candidates to the prime minister for making a choice as the four HEC chairman. Headed by convenor Baber Ali, the panel has Dr Sania Nishtar, Dr Faisal Bari, Shahnaz Wazir Ali, Mir Qamar Baig and education secretary Akbar Hussain Durrani as members.