Dr Asim’s lawyer to cross-examine prosecution witness on April 21

An accountability court adjourned to April 21 the hearing of a reference against Dr Asim Hussain and others pertaining to charges of corruption of more than Rs17 billion.

Earlier, the court snubbed Farooq H Naik, attorney for Hussain, when he used strong language as he examined the statement of a prosecution witness from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The judge asked the NAB prosecutor to go and sit on the back bench instead. The prosecutor replied that it was not written in the law book that the NAB prosecutor should go back.

Upon this, the court directed Naik to maintain patience and respect the court’s decorum.

Naik stated that he was a senior lawyer and had a history as legal practitioner. The court directed him not to raise irrelevant questions and contest the case of his client.

On April 21 Naik will further cross-examine the prosecution witness. The court also granted an application moved by Hussain seeking permission to go abroad from April 10 to April 17 regarding his medical treatment.

Later, talking to journalists outside the courtroom, Hussain, who is a PPP leader and former federal minister, said it was not fair on the part of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to introduce a tax amnesty scheme, saying that it could cause a great loss to the country’s economy as no economic experts were consulted prior to the announcement of the scheme.

He rejected the scheme, saying it would serve no interest of the masses. Commenting on the political situation in th country, Hussain said Mian Nawaz Sharif was facing the music as he and Chaudhry Nisar had implicated him in fake cases.

He further said that Chaudhry Nisar had been talking about a video of his (Hussain’s) recorded statement containing “startling disclosures”, but the video had never been made public.

Replying to a question, the PPP leader said there might be great changes in the political situation, but he was quite confident about the bright political future of the PPP.