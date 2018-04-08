Murderer gets life in jail

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
An additional district and sessions judge of District South convicted a man of murdering a cousin and sentenced him to life in prison.
During Saturday’s proceedings, the judge also imposed a fine of Rs100,000 on Zafar Iqbal, who had killed his paternal cousin, Muhammad Ashfaq, over a property dispute in the Nabi Bukhsh police limits in 2012.
Earlier, state attorney Abdur Razzaq said in his arguments that the victim was an innocent and law-abiding citizen and it would be fair to punish the culprit.
An additional district and sessions judge of District South convicted a man of murdering a cousin and sentenced him to life in prison.
During Saturday’s proceedings, the judge also imposed a fine of Rs100,000 on Zafar Iqbal, who had killed his paternal cousin, Muhammad Ashfaq, over a property dispute in the Nabi Bukhsh police limits in 2012.
Earlier, state attorney Abdur Razzaq said in his arguments that the victim was an innocent and law-abiding citizen and it would be fair to punish the culprit.
Comments