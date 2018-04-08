Sun April 08, 2018
Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
April 8, 2018

Murderer gets life in jail

An additional district and sessions judge of District South convicted a man of murdering a cousin and sentenced him to life in prison.

During Saturday’s proceedings, the judge also imposed a fine of Rs100,000 on Zafar Iqbal, who had killed his paternal cousin, Muhammad Ashfaq, over a property dispute in the Nabi Bukhsh police limits in 2012.

Earlier, state attorney Abdur Razzaq said in his arguments that the victim was an innocent and law-abiding citizen and it would be fair to punish the culprit.

