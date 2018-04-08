Two dead, eight hurt in molasses tank blast in Keamari

Two men died and eight others suffered injuries when a storage tank of molasses exploded in Shireen Jinnah Colony in Keamari on Saturday afternoon.

Keamari Division SP Arif Aziz told The News that the tank exploded apparently due to overflowing.

However, F&B Company, which owns the site where the incident took place, linked the blast to the filling of gas in the tank.

Ten labourers were injured when flying pieces from the iron-made tank hit them.

They were taken to Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi for treatment.

A huge quantity of molasses spread over a large area around the tank. Since molasses is inflammable, a number of Karachi Port Trust fire trucks reached the site to cope up with any untoward situation.

Later, SP Aziz said two of the injured labourers died during treatment. The deceased were identified as Kishor, 35, son of Raja, and 30-year-old Mazhar.

The injured men were identified as Azmat Ali, 56, Riaz, 50, Shahrukh, 23, Sultan Shah, 40, Aziz Gul, 50, Naveed Gul, 26, Ismail Shah, 35, and Saad, 40.

The condition of one of the injured labourers was declared precarious by doctors.

District City Senior Superintendent of Police Sheeraz Nazeer told The News that the storage tank exploded in Shireen Jinnah Colony’s oil area belonging to F&B Company.

He said police officials contacted the company’s owner, who said the blast occurred due to the filling of gas in the tank.

He added that the company exported molasses abroad for making confectionaries.

He said police officials had contacted authorities in the KPT to investigate the incident.

If they found that the explosion in took place due to negligence, they should approach the police for the registration of a case against the company’s owner.