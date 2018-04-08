Policeman perishes in road accident

An investigation officer (IO) of the Karachi police died in a road accident near Korangi Causeway on Saturday.

Korangi Industrial Area (KIA) police SHO Khalid Abbasi said that Abdur Razzak, 45, son of Muhammad Younus, died when he came under the wheels of a truck near Korangi Causeway. He said the deceased was a sub inspector and deployed at the Zaman Town police station as an investigation officer.

SHO Abbasi added that Razzak was on his way to the City Courts to attend the hearing of a case when he knocked dead by the truck carrying sand. Police arrested the driver and impounded the truck.

In his statement, the truck driver said that he was on his way to offload sand at a construction site in Korangi when Razzak collided with a rickshaw, fell down and then came under wheels of his truck.

Accidental fire

A teenager was killed when his gun went off accidently in the Korangi area, PPI adds.

According to rescue sources, 18-year-old Asif Ali, son of Abdullah, died when his gun accidently went off at his home in Korangi’s Sector 30-A.