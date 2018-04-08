Sattar says reunion talks futile if his ‘final’ formula rejected

For reconciliation with the Bahadurabad group of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Dr Farooq Sattar has proposed his “final” formula, whereby he and Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui will form a two-member decision-making body to reorganise the party.

Speaking to the media outside his residence, Sattar, who heads the MQM-P’s PIB faction, said the two-member committee will have mandate from both groups to make the decision to reform the party’s coordination committee and other organisational bodies. “This is being discussed in our meetings, though there is a difference in its modalities,” he said, referring to the reconciliation talks between the two factions that publicly surfaced in February after disagreement over awarding party tickets to favoured people to contest the Senate elections the following month.

Besides the two-member top committee, said the PIB group chief, an executive and consultative council, which will have representation from both groups, should also be formed.

He added that they can steer out of crisis within a month given that his formula is accepted before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) conducts its second hearing on his petition against the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision on April 11.

Sattar has moved the IHC against the ECP’s decision to remove him as MQM-P chief. The Bahadurabad faction, which elected Siddiqui in Sattar’s stead, had filed a petition against the PIB group chief in the ECP. The court had suspended the ECP decision, subjecting the matter to debate in further hearings. “If we go with the court, it could take months,” said Sattar, adding that prolonging the conflict will eventually inflict more loss to the party.

Recently, five elected representatives of the party, including three MNAs and two MPAs, have jumped ship to the Pak Sarzameen Party because of the split. Another top leader has resigned from the MQM-P, but is yet to join any other party.

Sattar said all the mediators – the MQM-P’s Sardar Ahmed, Safwanullah and some former MPAs, MNAs and bureaucrats – have agreed to his formula, but the delay is from the Bahadurabad side. “I again ask my ignorant friends to accept it.” He said they cannot move forward without making the two-member central policy-making and decision-making committee. Enough is enough, he added, voters, supporters and even elected representatives are confused because of this situation.

Responding to a question about his proposal to make a “Mohajir alliance” for the general elections 2018, Sattar said that though he is unable to reunite his own party, if the alliance were to happen, it will put pressure on the Bahadurabad group to “demonstrate flexibility”.

No political party vying for the Mohajir vote bank has responded in the affirmative to the PIB faction chief’s call. The News made attempts to get comments from the Bahadurabad group, but no leader responded to the calls.