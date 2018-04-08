Murad tells KE, SSGC not to punish people of Karachi

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah categorically told both K-Electric (KE) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) on Saturday that he would not allow them to punish the people of the city due to their disputes.

He sounded the warning while presiding over a joint meeting of KE and SSGC representatives at the CM House.

The meeting was attended by SSGC Board of Directors Chairman Lt-Gen (retd) Javed Zia, Board of Directors Agha Sher Shah and Rizwan Kehar, SSGC MD Amin Rajput, Senior GM Saeed Larik, and CFO Fasihuddin Fawad. The KE was represented by its chairman, Waqar Siddiqui, CEO Tayyab Tareen, Board of Directors Zubair Motiwala, Khalid Rafi and Mubasher Shaikh, Frederic Sicre, Chief Generation Officer Dale Sinkler, Chief Financial Officer Moonis A Alvi, and Director Aamir Qureshi.

The chief minister, who was assisted by his Principal Secretary Sohail Rajput and Energy Secretary Agha Wasif, said Karachi was facing increased electricity loadshedding.

The KE accuses the SSGC of a reduced gas supply, resulting in the decreased generation of electricity. The SSGC denies the allegation and claims that 90 mmcfd is being supplied under the agreement of 10 mmcfd signed in 1970s.

Shah said that amid the claims and counter claims being made by the two organizations, people of this city were suffering a lot in this sweltering weather.

Therefore, he said, he had written a letter to the prime minister and took up the issue with him.

It was pointed out in the meeting that the SSGC provides gas to the KE without any gas supply agreement (GSA) for the production of electricity by gas-based power generation plants. The SSGC follows the ECC (Economic Coordination Committee) decisions for the supply of gas. It was also noted that from 2001 to 2008, the ECC allocated the supply of up to 276 mmcfd gas to the KE for its multiple gas-based power plants.

The KE has four gas-based power plants which require 180 mmcfd to generate 1,104 megawatts of electricity. Additionally, the KE requires 10 mmcfd, as pilot fuel, to operate duel fuel gas/furnace oil-based plant at Bin Qasim Power Station.

The meeting was told that minimum 190 mmcfd gas is required in the summer for operating single-fuel gas-based plants at full capacity. The SSGC has significantly curtailed the gas supply to the KE and the current supply is 90 mmcfd. The average for 2017 was 141 mmcfd versus 177 mmcfd and 167 mmcfd in 2015 and 2016 respectively.

The chief minister was told that there was a KE-SSCG billing dispute, which first surfaced in 2010 when the KE defaulted on the payment of a cumulative bill of arrears of Rs10 billion. th SSGC has been charging a markup at the rate of 15.5 per cent on the arrears.

The two entities signed a payment plan in 2014. As per their agreement plans, the KE was obligated to pay arrears in addition to the current billing if the agreed benchmark gas supply was met.

According to the KE, the outstanding balance towards the SSGC is Rs13.7 billion, and the SSGC says the receivables are Rs80 billion. The KE’s average monthly bill is Rs1.5 billion to Rs2.5 billion, which is regularly being paid; besides, a part of the outstanding the principal amount is also being paid. The meeting was also told that the KE contests the SSGC markup claim and considers it an outcome of the circular debt. Moreover, the markup is not charged from other entities like the KWSB. Now the matter is pending with the Sindh High Court.

The chief minister, talking about the summer challenge, said the peak demand was expected to be around 3,400 MWs, and the shortfall during the peak summer time would be 400 MWs provided all plants of the KE were running at their full capacity.

He added that the KE required at least 190 mmcfd gas, as in previous years, to run its single-fuel gas plants to ensure a smooth supply of power to domestic and industrial consumers. “The reduction of 20 mmcfd creates an additional gap of 100 MWs, which would result in significant loadshedding for consumers, including industrial consumers.”

Shah concluded that with the gas supply at the current level of 90 mmcfd the power shortfall would further increase by 500 MWs in addition to the exiting 400 MWs in the peak summer. “This means the people of this city, including the industrial units, would have to face more than 10-hour loadshedding,” he said and added that this was unacceptable.

He urged both the entities to sit together from Monday (April 9) and iron out by Wednesday (April 11) all their differences. Even if they had to sign new agreements and payment plans, by Thursday he wanted a solution to the problem. “The people of city cannot be punished further,” he said categorically.