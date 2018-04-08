UK troops in Kenya for training mission

LOLLDAIGA HILLS, Kenya: High on Kenya’s Laikipia plateau hundreds of British soldiers spent a recent half-moon night fording a river, marching across wadis and over escarpments before attacking a mocked-up army training camp.

This is where -- and how -- British soldiers learn to fight, in regular six-week training sessions culminating in a simulated assault, this time involving 1,000 troops.

"This is among the most demanding training that we do," said Brigadier Nick Perry, commander of Britain’s 16 Air Assault Brigade, who was in Kenya with three companies of Gurkhas, a storied regiment made up predominately of Nepalese recruits, with their signature curved kukri knives.

The size and scale of the British war games in Kenya is unusual: only Suffield in Canada and England’s Salisbury Plain allow something similar.