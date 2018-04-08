Four dead as car plows into crowd in Germany

MUENSTER, Germany: At least four people have been killed and 20 more injured after a car plowed into a large crowd in western Germany with authorities suspecting the incident to have been an attack.

Local news sources said on Saturday that the driver fatally shot himself after crashing his car into a large gathering of people in the city of Muenster.

On its online edition, German daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported the driver was a “psychologically disturbed.” The man had no terrorist background, the newspaper added, citing information it had obtained but giving no specific source. Regional police service called on the public to avoid the scene.

“There are deaths and injured. Please avoid the area, we are on scene,” said the police in a statement on Twitter. Spiegel Online said authorities were assuming the incident was an attack although there was no official confirmation.

Local firefighting service said the incident, which some reports said involved a small truck, affected a total of 50 people, most of them individuals who were sitting down near Kiepenkerl statue in Munster’s historic old town.

The area normally attracts many tourists who frequent restaurants known for their traditional cuisine.

“There was a bang and then screaming. The police arrived and got everyone out of here,” an employee of one the cafes hardest hit by the rampage told rolling news channels N24 and NTV.

“There were a lot of people screaming. I’m angry — it’s cowardly to do something like this.”

Armed police were deployed and officers urged residents to avoid the city centre to allow investigators to get to work amid initial fears the country had suffered another extremist assault.