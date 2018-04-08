Mother of murdered Irish woman wants to face accused killer in India

OLD GOA, India: The mother of an Irish woman raped and murdered in an Indian tourist resort said on Saturday she wants to confront the alleged killer face-to-face at his trial which has just started.

On the opening day Friday of the trial of tourist guide Vikat Bhagat, a witness told the court the face of Danielle McLaughlin had been mutilated with a bottle to impede identification.

Andrea Brannigan, mother of the 28-year-old who had been on holiday in Goa, was not present but told AFP she would travel to India for future hearings. "I am very nervous for the trial and hope justice is swiftly served for Danielle’s sake," Brannigan, 47, said from Ireland in a telephone interview.

"I am hopeful the verdict will be out soon because the investigation officials have collected evidence and fast-tracked the entire process, which is amazing."

The family is represented by an Indian lawyer at the trial. But in a rare gesture, Brannigan has been given permission to intervene at the hearing.