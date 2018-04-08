Wenger confident Ramsey will sign new contract

LONDON: Arsenal are in talks with midfielder Aaron Ramsey over signing a new contract at the Premier League club, manager Arsene Wenger has said while adding that he hoped the Welshman would extend his stay at the north London outfit.

The 27-year-old, who joined Arsenal in 2008, has scored 57 goals in over 320 senior appearances for the club and is out of contract in June 2019.

“Yes, I’m confident, he’s not at the end of his contract, he has one and a half years to go. From my side it is clear, but you always have to find an agreement,” Wenger told reporters on Friday.

“We want him to stay. He’s one of these guys who has been here for a long time. He will be an important player in the future of this club.”