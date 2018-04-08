McGregor released on $50K bail after New York assault

NEW YORK: Irish Mixed Martial Arts superstar Conor McGregor was released on $50,000 bail Friday after being hauled before a US judge on assault and criminal charges over a frenzied attack on a bus of rival fighters that injured two athletes.

The 29-year-old, nicknamed “The Notorious,” was filmed lobbing a dolly through a window of the bus in a New York stadium at the end of a media event on Thursday. The bus was moving slowly through the Barclays Center loading dock at the time.

He was also captured on surveillance throwing a chair toward a passenger window of the bus and punched a member of a security detail, his Brooklyn arraignment heard Friday.

Two athletes were wounded, forcing them to be pulled from the upcoming UFC 223 card.

Lightweight Michael Chiesa sustained facial cuts and flyweight Ray Borg multiple corneal abrasions.

McGregor spent Thursday night in a Brooklyn police station, after surrendering, and was escorted to a criminal court in handcuffs.

He stood before a judge in jeans, saying nothing except “yes your honor.”

The judge set bail at $50,000 in a package that allows McGregor to travel without restriction. His next court date was set for June 14.