Davis Cup Asia/Oceania Group I : Uzbekistan crush sloppy Pakistan 4-1

From Abdul Mohi Shah

ISLAMABAD: Denis Istomin’s power, fitness and experience turned out to be the decisive factor as Uzbekistan carved out an easy 4-1 victory over Pakistan in the Davis Cup Asia/Oceania Group I tie here at the Pakistan Sports Complex on Saturday.

The visitors proved dominant on the second day after Friday’s 1-1 deadlock.

Istomin, pairing with Jurabek Karimov, downed the experienced pair of Aqeel Khan and Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi 6-2, 6-4. The world number 83, Istomin, then went for the kill, taking little time in powering past a hapless Aqeel 6-1, 6-3 to take Uzbekistan to a 3-1 victory even before the second reverse singles.

Khumoyun Sultanov then completed the rout in the dead singles rubber by beating Muzammil Murtaza 6-3, 6-1 as Uzbekistan won 4-1.

Home fans had high expectations from Aqeel and Aisam when the experienced pair took the court early Saturday morning. But soon the duo found the going tough against the Uzbek team of Istomin, who had replaced the injured Sanjar Fayziev, and Karimov.

With Pakistan desperately needing a doubles win, Aqeel and Aisam could not handle the pressure as they were seen playing one of their worst games in recent times.

While Aisam was erratic with his serve, Aqeel looked fatigued and uncomfortable in the middle. His feet were not moving well and his morale looked down.

Soon Istomin and Karimov started hitting winners all around the court. While Karimov was precise with his attacking net game, Istomin’s serve and passing shots were a treat to watch.

Aisam was broken first and then Aqeel also lost his serve. Possibly, the pressure of the reverse singles to follow was at the back of their minds.

The Uzbek duo moved brilliantly around the court to keep the Pakistan pair in check. After losing the first set, Aisam was 0-40 down at the outset of the second but recovered well to hang on.

The Uzbek pair needed little time to break clear when they toppled Aqeel’s second serve. From there on, they never looked back.

With Istomin playing the singles next, Uzbekistan already had one hand on the tie. It happened so as Istomin toyed with a struggling Aqeel in the first of reverse singles.

The first set turned out to be a mere formality as Aqeel was never in a position to come to terms against the former world No 33. Neither was there power in his serves nor was there any precision in his volleys.

Istomin, on the other hand, was aggressive and professional in his approach. Even after playing the doubles, he looked fresh and in top form.

“He is a quality tennis player. I think Istomin was the decisive factor in the tie. I don’t believe that Aqeel and Aisam played below par. They gave their best in the doubles but the Uzbek pair were too strong,” Pakistan’s non-playing captain Mohammad Khalid said.

Istomin was happy with the victory and said Pakistan’s experienced players did well. “Aisam and Aqeel gave their best shot. They did what they could under the given circumstances,” he said.

He praised the Pakistani crowd’s interest in the game. “This is my first time here. I really enjoyed playing in front of the Pakistani crowd,” he added.