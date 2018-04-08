Reed storms into Masters lead

AUGUSTA, Georgia: A red-hot Patrick Reed stormed into a two-shot lead after the second round of the US Masters on Friday, while a struggling Tiger Woods barely kept alive his hopes of a fairytale comeback from injury.

Former world number one Woods was considered one of the favourites in his bid to collect a fifth Green Jacket after showing impressive form in his return to competition this year, but was unable to make any noise for a second consecutive day.

The 14-times major champion mixed three bogeys with a double-bogey and two birdies for a three-over-par 75 that put him on four-over par for the week.

The poor round left Woods just one shot above the cut-line but a distant 13 shots back of world number 24 Reed.

Following a bogey at the first, Woods added a double-bogey at the par-four fifth, where he took a penalty drop from an unplayable lie after sending his second shot into the bushes to the left of the green.

He bogeyed the par-three 12th after sending his tee shot into Rae’s Creek and while he did well to card a pair of birdies over the next three holes, he dropped another shot at the par-three 16th.

Reed fired the day’s lowest round, a six-under 66 that included nine birdies, to reach nine under, two clear of Australian Marc Leishman (67).

Leishman delivered the shot of the day when his approach at the par-five 15th stopped six feet from the hole, setting up an easy eagle.

The Australian, who made a double-bogey on the same hole in the first round, weighed other options before finally opting for the risky play of hooking it around a tree and over the water.

Swede Henrik Stenson (70) sits alone in third place at five under, while Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy (71) and former champion Jordan Spieth (74) are a further shot adrift.