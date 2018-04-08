Ahmed, Sajid share lead in Sindh Amateur Golf

KARACHI: Pakistan’s fast-rising golf star Ahmed Baig was on course to add another title to his trophy cabinet when he shared the lead on the penultimate day of the Sindh Amateur Golf Championship here at the Karachi Golf Club on Saturday.

Lahore’s Baig, who won the Qatar Amateur golf championship in Doha in January and then claimed the Under-21 title at the Faldo Series Asian Final in Vietnam in March this year, shared the top spot on the leader-board with Karachi’s Sajid Khan.

The duo was one shot ahead of KGC’s Mansoor Teli with aggregates of 146 over two days.

Baig carded 73 on the opening day and followed up with a similar card in the second round. Sajid on the other hand followed his first round score of 71 with 74 on Saturday.Teli, with scores of 73 and 74, is at 147 ahead of Peshawar’s Khushal Khan (149), M Sajid (149) and Luca Guidi (149).

Three shots off the pace is defending champion Taimoor Khan (150), who faltered on Saturday with a round of six-over 78. He is trailed by Zohaib Asif (151).

In the seniors’ category, Captain Azhar Iqbal of KGC and DHA’s Col Mansoor Akram were leading the pack with two-day aggregates of (157). The duo are followed by Sohail Kareem Rana (161), Omar Khan Bangash (162), Asad I.A Khan (163) and Syed Navaid Ali (168).

The three-day tournament being staged by the Sindh Golf Association (SGA) will conclude on Sunday (today).