Kashmir at the UN

Following yet another violent crackdown by occupying Indian forces in Kashmir, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres finally spoke out about the situation, although the words he had to offer will be unsatisfying to those who care about the Kashmiri right to self-determination. Instead of condemning the brutality of the Indian occupation, he only said that the UN was following the situation “very closely.” Guterres was equally non-committal about any role the UN may play in resolving the Kashmir dispute. He only said that Pakistan seeks UN mediation while India is opposed to it and that the UN can only get involved in such issues when both countries agree to it. This is a misframing of what is going on in Kashmir. While there is a territorial dispute between Pakistan and India over Kashmir, the far more pressing problem is the illegal occupation by India and the Kashmiri desire for liberation. The UN has often intervened in human rights issues in the past and there are few places where human rights are being violated as badly as in Kashmir. India still clings to its insistence to the 1972 Simla Agreement, which stated that the two countries would tackle their differences bilaterally, while ignoring UN resolutions demanding a plebiscite on Kashmir. And even if one were to accept that India and Pakistan should hold bilateral talks, that does not absolve the UN of its responsibility to take action against the human rights abuses perpetrated daily by Indian soldiers in Kashmir.

The UN’s refusal to do anything about Kashmir is baked into its structure. By design, it is dominated by the most powerful countries in the world, all of whom have their eyes on the lucrative Indian market. Should the UN even propose any action on Kashmir, it would immediately be vetoed by the US in the Security Council. India has been so disdainful of any UN involvement whatsoever that it doesn’t even allow UN monitors into occupied Kashmir. Along with Palestine, no issue has better demonstrated the impotence of the UN as the situation in Kashmir. For all of Pakistan’s entreaties to the UN, it is clear that the international organisation is not about to involve itself. Our only option now is to continually spotlight Indian abuses – as we did by holding a day of solidarity with the Kashmiri people on Friday – and try to shame the world into opening its eyes and seeing the reality of the Indian occupation of Kashmir.