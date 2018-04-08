One step forward

Cautious progress was made in improving ties between Pakistan and Afghanistan as Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi visited Kabul on Friday to hold talks with President Ashraf Ghani. Relations between the two countries have dwindled to such a low point that progress is a rather relative term. That Abbasi and Ghani refrained from hurling accusations against each other of supporting militant groups is in itself something of a diplomatic victory. The meeting between the two leaders was the third round of talks held by Pakistan and Afghanistan to reach an agreement on the Afghanistan Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity, which is not only meant to improve ties between the two countries but reach an agreement on how best to deal with the Taliban threat. Just a week before Abbasi’s visit, Ghani finally made an offer of talks to the Afghan Taliban. Afghanistan knows that it needs Pakistan to be a part of the talks to bring the Afghan Taliban to the negotiating table which could explain Ghani’s conciliatory attitude during the meeting. On previous occasions when top Afghan government officials have met with their Pakistani counterparts, the meetings have been accompanied by harsh rhetoric and accusations against Pakistan. That was noticeably different this time.

The meeting between Abbasi and Ghani was broader than similar meetings in the past. Among the topics under discussion were trade, regional connectivity, prisoner exchanges and a more liberal visa policy. It is in such cases that the limits of any improvement possible in ties between the two countries become apparent. For Afghanistan and Pakistan, trade and regional connectivity mean two different things. When Afghanistan talks to Pakistan about such matters, it wants the country to allow free trade from Afghanistan to India and vice versa while what we mean is that Afghanistan should agree to join the CPEC network. The two countries are also far apart on what should be done about the Afghan refugees still living in Pakistan. The Pakistani position is that they must be repatriated as soon as possible while the Afghan government feels it is still too dangerous for them to return. While that may be true, the onus should be on the Afghan government to restore peace to its country as soon as possible. And that, ultimately, is what the meeting between Abbasi and Ghani was about. The two countries tried to hash out the roles they would play in coming to a political settlement with the Afghan Taliban and finally bringing a semblance of peace to Afghanistan.