Cries of the Afghan

The people of Afghanistan continue to bear the brunt of the war on terror. Sometimes they are massacred in the name of misguided missiles and sometimes they undergo large-scale carnage in the name of collateral damage. The Kunduz attack, which claimed the lives of civilians, drew severe criticism. There is no denying the fact that such attacks will further exacerbate the situation in the war-stricken country. It is being feared that the incident will provide justification to militant groups to abet their attacks against both allied forces and Afghan troops.

It is unfortunate that whenever a step is taken to pave the way for a meaningful dialogue to defuse tension in Afghanistan, an untoward incident torpedoes peace efforts. Back in July 2016, when the Quadrilateral Cooperation Group, comprising Pakistan, China, Afghanistan and the US was on the verge of initiating dialogue with the Taliban, a Taliban commander was killed in a US-led drone strike which dwarfed the chances of a peaceful settlement of the Afghan issue. To give peace a chance in Afghanistan, all shareholders will have to shun their internal differences. By putting their vested interests aside, they can significantly reduce the suffering of the people of Afghanistan.

Muhammad Fayyaz ( Mianwali )