Under the shade

That a large number of people stand outside the NADRA office in DHA stand under the blazing sun to get their CNICs demonstrates that many state institutions have no regard for people. This is a stark example of the treatment meted out to those who visit this organisation to get their identity cards. The question is: why can’t the organisation provide shade to people who visit this office? I may mention here that I observed the same condition at one of the embassies in Islamabad. There were no shades for applicants; even chairs weren’t provided. I observed that some people were sitting on bricks outside the embassies. Despite these shortcomings, the embassies were charging hefty visa fee.

Will somebody from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs pay a visit to such embassies and ensure that proper facilities are provided to those who visit these places. Long ago, I had visited the embassy in connection with the visa of that country. I was astonished to find that there wasn’t any shade for the visitors who had to stand under the scorching sun. I mentioned it in a letter addressed to The News. Within fifteen days of the publication of the letter, a shade was installed for visitors

Air-Cdre (r) Azfar A Khan ( Karachi )