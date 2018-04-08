Sun April 08, 2018
April 8, 2018

Darkness in summer

Darkness in summer

As soon as summer arrives, loadshedding begins. This is the major issue that needs to be resolved at the earliest. There are many areas of Karachi where electricity remain out for at least twelve hours.

Both the hot weather and loadshedding can result in serious issues as well. The authorities concerned must take immediate action to tackle this persistent problem of loadshedding.

Neha Asim ( Karachi )

