Where are my dues?

It seems that among so many problems that the country is currently facing, the woes of Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) employees are completely forgotten, Financial losses that the company is incurring have affected a large number of employees who are deprived of their remunerations.

Owing to these problems, many employees have been forced to leave their jobs and are now looking for other prospects. If the conditions of factories in Pakistan remain the same, poverty and unemployment will increase. This will result into a weak economy. It is essential that the authorities concerned pay special attention to these issues and resolve the matter at the earliest.

Tasmia Aziz ( Karachi )