The trouble with troubleshooters

Who should customers turn to when service providers stopped listening to the complaints of customers? It appears that the PTCL authorities may be on top of the list of service providers who have no regard for the problems and inconvenience faced by customers. I am a resident of Soldier Bazaar and have called the PTCL authorities numerous times to register a complaint.

However, the response hasn’t been satisfactory. Out of the three complaints filed, only one has been resolved. What options do customers have to get their complaint heard? It is unfortunate that the pleas of consumers tend to go unnoticed in our country.

Ashfaq Sharif ( Karachi )