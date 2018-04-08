German industrial output slumps

BERLIN: German industrial output fell by the most in more than two years in February and the sector is losing momentum, the Economy Ministry said, as factories in Europe´s largest economy throttle back in the face of the rising threat of protectionism.

Output fell by 1.6 percent after rising by a revised 0.1 percent in January, data from the Economy Ministry showed.

February´s drop was the biggest since August 2015 and compared with a Reuters consensus forecast for a rise of 0.3 percent.

A breakdown of the data showed a big slump in the production of capital goods, down 3.1 percent on the month, with output of consumer goods falling 1.5 percent and intermediate goods down 0.7 percent.

Construction activity was also weaker overall. UniCredit economist Andreas Rees said the weakness across industries suggested a wave of flu might have hit production. The ministry said industry was losing some of its drive.