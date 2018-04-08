TCS opens gateway facility in Lahore

LAHORE: TCS Holdings (Pvt) Ltd has inaugurated its international gateway facility in Lahore, a statement said.

The new international gateway facility was inaugurated together by TCS and UPS leadership teams to further the two companies’ cooperation. The expanded Lahore facility will help TCS streamline import and export shipments in Punjab, the statement added.

Earlier, TCS had announced its strategy to develop international reach by becoming an authorised service contractor in Pakistan with UPS, and the opening of its international gateway in Karachi in 2017.

Talking about UPS’s visit, Khalid Awan, founder and chairman, TCS Holdings, said, “This is a great opportunity for both our organisations to extend and expand our scope of operations. The fact that we are now inaugurating the second international gateway in Pakistan is a testament to the growing logistics needs of Pakistan.”

Welcoming the delegation, MA Mannan, president and CEO, TCS Holdings, said, “This partnership is a relationship between two industry leaders.”

Jean-Francois Condamine, UPS President for Indian subcontinent, Middle East and Africa (ISMEA), said, “UPS is continuing to enhance its international reach, driven by increased demand for cross-border trade services. Working here in Pakistan with TCS is a win for our customers wishing to tap into the many opportunities that international business brings.”