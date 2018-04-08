Lesco sets up facilitation desk

LAHORE: The Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) has established facilitation desk at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry that would work from 10am to 2pm to resolve the issues being faced by the business community, a statement said on Saturday.

LESCO desk is an addition to the LCCI finest services for its members and it would cater to the needs of the business community just like the established desks of FBR, Nadra, Smeda, Excise and Taxation and traffic police are doing, it added.

LCCI President Malik Tahir Javaid and Lesco Chief Executive Mujahid Pervaiz Chattah inaugurated the facilitation desk.

The Lesco chief said facilitation desk at the LCCI would not only provide facilities to the members, but would also help trust building between Lesco and the business community.

The department is also demonstrating professionalism in all customers dealing and ensuring that all business actions are driven by the customer needs, it added.