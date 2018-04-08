Palm oil slips

Kuala Lumpur : Malaysian palm oil futures slipped from a fresh one-month high hit in early trade as it tracked losses in U.S. soyoil on the Chicago Board of Trade.

The benchmark palm oil contract for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 0.2 percent to 2,468 ringgit ($638.22) a tonne at the midday break.

Palm earlier rose to 2,483 ringgit a tonne, its highest since March 6. It has gained 1.8 percent so far this week. Trading volumes stood at 19,292 lots of 25 tonnes each at noon.

"The market is down tracking U.S. soyoil and on some profit-taking," said a Kuala Lumpur based trader.

Another trader said palm could be seeing some pullback "after strong upside in the last two days" and that the market was also weighed down by expectations of higher production.