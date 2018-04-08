Oil dips

Seoul : Oil prices fell after U.S. President Donald Trump´s threat of new tariffs on China reignited fears of a trade war between the world´s two biggest economies.

President Trump said on Thursday he had ordered U.S. trade officials to consider tariffs on $100 billion more of imports from China, escalating tensions with Beijing. Brent crude for June delivery was down 45 cents, or 0.66 percent, at $67.88 per barrel at 0645 GMT.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for May delivery was down 41 cents, or 0.65 percent, at 63.13 a barrel.

Shanghai September crude futures were untraded due to public holidays in China, after falling 0.8 percent on Wednesday. Shanghai trading will resume on Monday. While oil market watchers were wary of the brewing trade war between the United States and China, they did not expect to see steep falls amid signs of tightening supplies.