Dollar gains

NEW YORK: The U.S. dollar gained and equity markets around the world jumped as fears eased of a trade war between China and the United States after Washington expressed a willingness to negotiate.

The dollar rose to a three-week high against the Japanese yen and a 10-week peak versus the Swiss franc, two safe-haven assets that investors buy in times of market uncertainty.

U.S. Treasury yields rose to one-week highs as risk appetite returned on the reduced fear of a trade war and on expectations a growing economy will be confirmed on Friday when the closely watched U.S. employment report for March is released.

Major European stock indexes surged 2 percent or more, with Germany´s exporter-heavy DAX, the market most exposed to China, climbing 2.90 percent.

MSCI´s all-country world stock index, which tracks shares in 47 countries, gained 0.95 percent, led by Amazon.com Inc and Facebook Inc.

"Markets seem to be in relief rally mode and part of this is really driven by the fact we´re not really in a trade war yet," said Charlie Ripley, senior investment strategist at Allianz Investment Management in Minneapolis.