Rupee may remain range-bound

The rupee is likely to remain range-bound next week, as the central bank is expected to keep the currency relatively stable, despite a higher foreign exchange demand, analysts said on Saturday.

The rupee sheds 10 paisas to 115.60 against the dollar in the interbank market, amid increased dollar demand from importers and tracking losses from the kerb market during the outgoing week.

“The domestic currency is expected to stick in a range-bound trading,” an analyst said.

“The rupee could post minor losses, but the State Bank of Pakistan wouldn’t allow it surpass 115.60/115.70 levels during this month,” he added.

The rupee lost 40 paisas each for buying and selling against the dollar in the open market this week.

It started the week at 116/116.30, but persistent dollar demand and market expectations of a further currency adjustment sent the rupee lower to 116.40/116.70 against the dollar on Friday.

Many economists foresee the exchange rate to depreciate by another five percent by the second half of 2018, hit by dwindling foreign exchange reserves and uncertainty about the outlook for external financing.

The rupee fell 10 percent since December 2017. Meanwhile, the State Bank of Pakistan’s second quarterly report released on Friday also cautioned the growing imbalances in the external sector.

“The real sector of the economy was performing well, the external account presented challenges.” the SBP said in the report.