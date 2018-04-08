Catchment farmers make most of melons as coastal growers vegetate

HYDERABAD: Though an acute irrigation water shortfall has left the farmers in almost entire Sindh province vegetating, those in the catchment area of the River Indus are reaping the fruits of a bumper honeydew melon harvest in this early kharif season.

Except for a few areas in other districts, it’s the catchment area that mostly produces and supplies this seasonal product to the urban centers.

Many people wait for summer season to receive melons to beat the heat with its soft fruity freshness.

We see vendors carrying these sweet-smelling yellow fruits on pushcarts catering to the traditional customers in the streets of the cities. The current prices of melons in the local market range from Rs60-150 per kg, depending on its quality, taste, and aroma. It usually goes up during the month of Ramazan.

Farming families having chunks of lands along the river have got a chance to cultivate melon. They are happy as their honeydew melons are growing their profits in this season, reports gathered from different areas said.

Ali Gul Khoso, a farmer residing in village Allahyar Khoso, near the riverine forest town of Unarpur, Jamshoro district, said they were harvesting the crop daily they had cultivated just 40 days ago.

Except a few families, mostly farmers hire workforce and bear the cost of wages to pick ripe items to supply market timely. A large number of workers can be seen picking the produce from fields, pack it in wooden boxes, and load on the vehicles for market.

"It is a perishable item and needs proper care during picking, packing, and loading," Allahyar said.

Melon is a short-term crop, which matures in hardly 30-40 days. It is rather inexpensive in terms of input cost. All you need to do is plough the land and sow the crop and watch it grow.

It doesn’t require much water and needs to be watered just once in the catchment area. Moreover, no chemical input is involved in its cultivation as melons are grown organically in the area. This way farmers get around Rs100,000 to Rs400,000 per acre, depending on weather and care.

Allahyar pointed out the land in entire catchment area is better for these organic food crops, including vegetables. “Farmers have cultivated melon and variety of vegetables in the wide area. Since they have small pieces of lands near the river they get water easily,” the farmer said.

Compared to other major crops like wheat and cotton, melons can be cropped twice back-to-back during 60-90 days in order to earn more. For example, these days they are picking ready product, which may end within a few days. They are preparing to sow the crop for the second time during the same kharif season. They expect the produce of the second crop to hit the market during the holy month of Ramazan.

Presently, the product is available in local markets from March-April and may continue for August, depending on the weather.

But farmers in coastal areas see things differently as they are unable to cultivate melon and vegetables due to persistent scarcity of water.

According to coastal farmers, they usually receive water in canals during January to cultivate earlier kharif crops, including cotton, melon, watermelon, variety of vegetables like apple gourd, cucumber and others. But for the last two consecutive years the water shortage has disrupted the cultivation process and caused colossal losses to farmers.

The famers usually grow melons for the fasting month of Ramazan to get better prices for the yields of melons and vegetables. They said they earn about Rs150,000-Rs200,000 per acre from melons, considered the most profitable crop during the summer season.

Earlier, coastal farmers said, they faced water shortage occasionally in March or April; however this dearth did not impact melon crop, sown in February as it doesn’t need too much water.

Some elderly farmers follow their own traditional calendar for farming. About this special food crop (melon), they also keep lunar phases in view to prepare lands, sow seed and expect to bring product during the month of Ramazan.

Presently the drought-like conditions have forced farmers to stay off the fields in the entire coast. That is why cotton crop has reduced to around 10 percent in coastal areas, which may affect the farming communities.

Varieties of melons grown in different ecological zones have distinct tastes, sweetness, and flavor.

With the Islamic lunar month of Ramazan expected to start in the mid of May, traditional farmers in coastal and barrage areas are upset as lack of water is holding them back from producing these products and making the most of the season. Reportedly, banana plantations and other fruit orchards are also facing water shortage in the coastal areas.

According to coastal area growers, they have two seasons summer and winter for cultivating melon. The summer melons mature within 30-40 and the crop ends within 50 days, but the winter melons need 90 days before they are ready for picking. Similarly, the taste and flavor during the two seasons is also different. Usually, farmers prefer summer to cultivate this fruit.

Besides, its cooling as well as refreshing effects, melons are considered to have health benefits too.

Researchers say honeydew is one of the densely nutritious melon fruits. It’s rich in water, magnesium, and fiber. It is said to help slow down the process of formation of stones in the kidneys maybe because of its hydrating effects. Melon also has detoxifying capabilities and it also keeps the liver in good health.