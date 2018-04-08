Fertiliser hoarding likely to create supply constraint for summer crops

LAHORE: Fertiliser dealers are swallowing the key agriculture input ahead of summer crops to maximise sale gains, creating its shortage in the market and a subsequent price hike, while farmers crouch on prospects of being underfed over supply constraints, industry officials said on Saturday.

Price of 50-kilogram of urea bag, which stood at Rs 1,343/bag in October 2017, increased 6.25 percent to Rs1,427/bag in March, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics data showed.

“We fear the urea price could go as high as Rs1,800 to Rs2,000/bag when urea demand will peak if immediate steps are not taken to increase supplies,” an industry official said. Notwithstanding, the government capped a bag price at Rs1,400.

Farmers said dealers have already booked all the fertiliser production of April, while May output is aggressively being booked, fearing low availability of fertiliser in near future.

“We anticipate a urea shortage of 0.3 to 0.35 million tons during May and June when there would be peak sowing of cotton and paddy crops,” an agriculturist said.

The urea demand is estimated at around three million tons during Kharif 2018 compared with production of 2.7 million tons.

Last year, the demand was 3.1 million tons.

“Even if we take a conservative figure of three million tons as demand we will still be facing shortage of fertiliser, which at least means a sharp price hike for the major agriculture input,” the agriculturist added.

Shankar Talreja, an analyst at Topline Securities said intermittent operations by Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited-based fertiliser plants (Agritech and FatimaFert) fueled fear of urea shortage, leading to higher price.

Officials said the off-season price of urea is being jacked up and the situation may become worse within next few months,” an official added.

“Resumption of closed urea manufacturing plant’s operation is an immediate solution of the brewing crisis.”

Market experts said there must be some bottlenecks in the supply in days to come if manufactured urea is directly booked by dealers and not being stored in warehouses.

“It is a basic principle of trade that oversupply is a prerequisite to maintain smooth pricing,” an expert said. “Any gap in fertiliser supply directly affects pricing.”

On impending problem of urea shortage, officials said the demand of industry is to fix price of feed stock – a basic ingredient of urea manufacturing process at a reasonable price whether it is sourced through liquefied natural gas imports or from domestic production of natural gas.

Fertiliser sales are expected to clock in at 485,000 tons in March, up 35 percent over the same month a year earlier, as nutrient intakes grow ahead of summer crops season.

Sale of fertiliser (urea as well as diammonium phosphate) marginally fell one percent in March as compared to the preceding month.

“During March, urea sales is expected to clock in at 350,000 tons, up 69 percent year-on-year due to early procurement by dealers and farmers for coming Kharif season in the wake of expected urea shortage,” Talreja said in flash note.