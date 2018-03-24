Balijee Bridge off to majestic start

LAHORE: The 16th Balijee Bridge Championship went off to a majestic start on Friday after Ijaz Ahmed of Yummy Milk Products and Tahira Nasir — son and daughter of M Iqbal, popularly known as Balijee to the bridge-playing community — declared the tournament open.

After the well nurtured opening moments, the finest of Pakistan’s bridge stars got engaged on the bridge tables of Lahore Gymkhana for intelligence related application of bridge playing skills. The first day of this four-day championship was reserved for the pairs event, which in bridge is like the Twenty20 game in cricket.

In the first session, 24 boards visible throughout the competition was a flow of commendable moves by the masters which resulted in the pair of Arsalan Mansoor and

Maj Hasnat Mehmood (North South section) rallying to the front with a score of 63.28.

The remaining boards will be played on Saturday and the pairs’ event will conclude around mid-day. Other pairs in North South section who performed admirably were Hamed Mohiuddin and Hassan Askari who managed a score of 59.38 and Anwer Gheewala-Ghulam Mohammed (59.27).

A few more also look imposing and they are Humayun Khan and Qasim Qureshi (57.83), Maj (r) Hasan Akhter Zaidi and Javed Ahmed Miran (57.81), and Preeti Nihalani and Rekha Desai (55.15).

The liveliest aspect of the situation is that international players of significance like Kemal Shoaib, Khurshid, Ahsan Javed Qureshi, Tehseen Gheewala and Mirza Shauq Hussain are lagging behind but can emerge in front through forceful play.

A total of 116 players divided into 58 pairs are vying for top positions in the pairs event. In this race the fancied ones in the East West Section include Asha Sharma and Avijit Chakvaborty (65.55), Fatima Raza and Rubinna Agha (61.88), Javed Khalid and Saeed Akhter (61.55), Anisurrehman and Anwar Mumtaz Kizilbash (60.24) and Yousaf Jan Mohammed and Imran Abedi (59.20).

From the numbers angle the Karachi teams are well represented and so are teams from Lahore, Islamabad, Hyderabad and Abbottabad. At the conclusion of the pairs event, the team event will commence and will be played over two and a half days. Another special feature of this championship is the application of the Bridgemate Technology which immensely facilitates recording of scores and the final results are available as soon as the play ends.