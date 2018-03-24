Peace, stability vital for progress, says Ahsan

NAROWAL: Interior Minister Chaudhry Ahsan Iqbal said that peace and stability was very important for the development and prosperity of the country adding that we are a peaceful nation and we should restore the constructive vigor jointly.

Addressing a ceremony in connection with Pakistan Day at District Complex in Narowal on Friday he said menace of terrorism has been controlled with the operations like Zarb-e-Azb and Raddul-Fasaad.

Ahsan Iqbal said that we should protect peace and stability of the country at every cost adding that today economically strong countries are successful. Ahsan Iqbal paid tributes to our martyrs who are also included in the security institutions.