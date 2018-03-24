Terrorism has nothing to do with Islam: minister

ISLAMABAD Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sardar Yousaf on Friday underlined the need for spreading the message that Pakistan is a peaceful country and Islam has nothing to do with terrorism.

He said Paigham-i-Pakistan is, in fact, the message of Islam. He appreciated the Islamic Research Institute and Islamic University for building a unanimous narrative emphasising peaceful nature of Islam.

“There is a need to spread this message all over the world so that everybody could be told that terrorism has nothing to do with Islam.”

He said this while speaking as a chief guest at an international conference organised by Islamic Research Institute and Dawah Academy here at International Islamic University.

The conference, which was held to highlight the message emanating from Pakistan, was chaired by Grand Mufti of Egypt Shawki Ibrahim Abdel-Karim Allam. The minister said 1,800 ulema from various schools of thought signed the “Paigham-i-Pakistan” (decree) to tell the world that there is consensus in Pakistan that Islam negates all kinds of terrorism and militancy.

“This is our unanimous Islamic narrative which was spread by Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) 1400 years back. Imam-e-Ka’aba also endorsed the Paigham-i-Pakistan narrative.”

He said a joint statement from such a large number of prominent Pakistanis was a great success. He thanked the Grant Mufti of Egypt as he had assured that the declaration “Paigham-i-Pakistan” would be published in Arabic in Egypt. He said the government had fulfilled its responsibility and Islamic Research Institute published “Paigham-i-Pakistan” in shape of a book. Grand Mufti of Egypt Shawki Ibrahim Abdel-Karim Allam, in his address, said Islam is a peaceful religion and through such a narrative a message should be sent that terrorism has no place in Islam and acts of terrorism should not be linked with this religion.

A terrorist had no religion and he was an enemy of humanity, he said adding, “We should work together for complete eradication of the menace of terrorism.”

Vice Chancellor of Bahauddin Zikria University Prof Tahir Amin, Dr Usman Mustafa, Parliamentary Secretary for Climate Change Romina Alam, Allama Tahirul Ashrafi, Mansoor Qazi and other speakers also addressed the conference.