Sat March 24, 2018
National

Bureau report
March 24, 2018

Online Customs clearance system installed at Torkham

PESHAWAR: The government has installed online Customs clearance and registration system on Pak-Afghan border at Torkham.

A spokesman for Collectorate of Customs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa hoped that irregularities in export and import would be controlled with the installation of this system. It will facilitate trade with Afghanistan and Central Asian countries.

