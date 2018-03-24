Allegations against Ali Jahangir Siddiqui baseless

LAHORE: Pakistan’s Ambassador-designate to the US Ali Jahangir Siddiqui appeared before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and presented his case out of respect for national institutions and law, despite the fact that allegations against him are aimed at defamation and creating hurdles in his appointment.

Ali had been summoned in connection with the inquiry into the affairs related to three companies –Azgard Nine Limited (ANL), Agritech Investment and an Italian company, Monte Bello SRL. However, the NAB has already filed reference against Ahmed Hamayun Sheikh after completing the probe against Azgard Nine.

Moreover, the inquiry against Agritech Investment was closed by NAB Karachi, while the envoy-designate wasn’t the board member at time of buying Monte Bello SRL, which shows that the charges against him are baseless.

Similarly, there is no justification for recording Ali’s stance when a reference has been filed against Sheikh after an extensive probe into the Azgard Nine’s affairs.

Ali belongs to the country’s famous business family which enjoys good repute. The allegations are designed not only to damage the standing of Ali and his family but also hamper his appointment as Pakistan’s ambassador to the United States by making him controversial in the US government and diplomatic circles.

It is important to note that Ali would not be the first non-career ambassador to represent Pakistan in the world, as many non-career ambassadors have served the country efficiently during the past decades.