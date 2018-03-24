PPP central Punjab info secretary resigns

ISLAMABAD: PPP central Punjab information secretary senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar has resigned from his office. Faisal Mir or Barrister M. Amir is likely to replace Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar. Khokhar told the news agency that “I have resigned as information secretary and Faisal Mir or Barrister M. Amir is likely to be appointed as new information secretary in my place”. It may be recalled that Mustafa Khokhar was awarded ticket by PPPP for Senate from Sindh and was elected as senator in the recent Senate polls. Khokhar’s resignation has been accepted by PPP chairman.