Sat March 24, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

O
ONLINE
March 24, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PPP central Punjab info secretary resigns

PPP central Punjab info secretary resigns

ISLAMABAD: PPP central Punjab information secretary senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar has resigned from his office. Faisal Mir or Barrister M. Amir is likely to replace Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar. Khokhar told the news agency that “I have resigned as information secretary and Faisal Mir or Barrister M. Amir is likely to be appointed as new information secretary in my place”. It may be recalled that Mustafa Khokhar was awarded ticket by PPPP for Senate from Sindh and was elected as senator in the recent Senate polls. Khokhar’s resignation has been accepted by PPP chairman.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar