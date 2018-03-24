Pakistan Day celebrated in US

WASHINGTON: Just like the nation celebrated the Pakistan Day across the country, Pakistani consulates and embassies around the world hosted special events including a flag raising here in the US.

Except that when the ambassador hoisted the national flag to mark the occasion, the flag was upside down. The mistake, however, was later corrected. The embassy's press minister called it a 'human error'. Scores of dignitaries, staffers and their families, as well as a large number of Pakistani Americans attended the event. In his remarks, the ambassador paid rich tribute to the founding fathers. He said Pakistan was a resilient nation with a proud history and had tremendous potential to rise in future.

"The principles of the Pakistan Resolution served as a guiding light for the current generation to overcome the challenges faced by the country today," he said. The ambassador said in the last few years, Pakistan had taken great strides in achieving macro-economic stability, improving law and order situation and ensuring continuity of democracy. He commended the patriotic zeal and fervor of the Pakistani American community, and urged the Diaspora to continue to play its role as a bridge between Pakistan and the US. Earlier, senior officials of the embassy read out the special messages of President Mamnoon Hussain and PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. Officers and officials of the embassy along with their families participated in the flag hoisting ceremony. A group of officers from US Foreign Service also witnessed the ceremony.